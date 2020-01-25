Abraham Elimimian becomes second UH coach retained by Todd Graham

Former Hawaii football player and cornerbacks coach Abraham Elimiman became the second UH assistant coach to be retained by Todd Graham on Friday, per the team’s Twitter page.
Elimimian was hired by UH in 2015, back when Norm Chow was still the head coach. He has coached the secondary/cornerbacks since.
Despite Nick Rolovich’s departure for Washington State on Jan. 13, Elimimian was still hitting the recruiting trail hard, this despite not being an official member of the UH coaching staff. As of Thursday, he’s back like he never left.