University of Hawaii cornerbacks coach Abe Elimimian has left his position with the team, multiple sources within the program have confirmed to KHON2.

Elimimian played for Hawaii from 2001 to 2004 and returned as a coach in 2015 and had been on staff ever since.

Hawaii now has a staff vacancy ahead of its 2023 fall camp, which starts in late July.

Elimimian’s brother, Solomon, is UH’s all-time leading tackler and a member of the CFL Hall of Fame.