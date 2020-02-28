Aaron Valdes back in Hawaii to be honored before Rainbows game

Former Rainbow Warriors star basketball Aaron Valdes is back in Hawaii to be the honorary captain at the Cal State Fullerton vs Hawaii game on Thursday.

26 year old Valdes was part of the 2015-16 ‘Bows team that was the only squad to win an NCAA tournament game in school history.

. @AirValdes is back in Hawaii to be the honorary captain for the @HawaiiMBB vs CS Fullerton game tonight.



We talked about winning two Mexico league titles in the last three years, and his thoughts on the current 'Bows squad.https://t.co/kcRmxlgzPK pic.twitter.com/x2BCo0zHDG — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) February 28, 2020

Just two weeks ago, Valdes’ team in Mexico, Soles de Mexicali won its second league title over the last three years.

“It’s been awesome. It’s been a great experience for me,” said Valdes. “Can’t explain how thankful I am for the opportunity I’ve been given out there.”

Valdes follows the current Rainbow Warriors team closely and attended their game when they played at Long Beach State.

“A lot of talent like we were my years out here,” said Valdes. “Got a lot of guys that can score. A lot of guys that can defend, a lot of big men. They got a really good team. It’s just all about putting it all together for those last weeks in March.”

Hawaii hosts CS Fullerton at 7:00pm at the Stan Sheriff Center.