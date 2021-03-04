Aaron Davenport twirls gem as Hawaii baseball pounds Hawaii Pacific

In front of an empty Les Murakami Stadium, the University of Hawaii baseball team pounded Hawaii Pacific 12-1 in its 2021 home opener on Thursday night.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 2-2 for the season after a dominant start by ace pitcher Aaron Davenport, who struck out 13 Sharks in seven innings pitched. Davenport gave up just one run and five hits in 97 pitches to pick up the win. ‘Iolani alum and Washington State transfer Trevor Ichimura did the rest of the pitching for the ‘Bows, allowing one hit with one strikeout in two scoreless innings.

Offensively, UH’s bats exploded for 14 hits, led by Adam Fogel, who went 4-for-5 and set the tone in the bottom of the first with a two-run blast to right field. Fogel and catcher Dallas Duarte each drove in three runs for the ‘Bows.

Braxton Wehrle had a team-high two hits and a solo home run for HPU, which made its season debut on Thursday. Mid-Pacific alumnus Shane Adams took the loss for the Sharks after giving up five runs and seven hits in 3.1 innings pitched.

The ‘Bows and Sharks will meet again on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will be available on the radio via ESPN Honolulu.