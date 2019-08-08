A Titan’s Story: Documentary chronicles Marcus Mariota’s journey from Hawaii upbringing to the NFL

Ahead of the 2019 season, the fifth season for Honolulu’s Marcus Mariota as quarterback of the Tennessee Titans, the rganization’s wqebsite TitansOnline.com produced a three part documentary series on the Saint Loui graduate’s rise to the National Football League.

The journey from the slopes of Kalaepohaku, to a Heisman Trophy winning run at the University of Oregon, to becoming the highest draft selection by a Hawaii-born player in NFL history. The impressive production provides fans an inside look at the humble beginnings and astonishing journey of the Music City Maestro in the three part series titled, A Titan’s Story: Marcus Mariota.

Below are the three parts which feature interviews from Mariota, high school and collegiate teammate Bronson Yim, JV coach Craig Stutzmann, and youth quarterbacks coach Vinny Passas to name just a few.

A Titan’s Story: Marcus Mariota, Part I – Aloha Spirit

Since his childhood, Marcus Mariota has been known for his kindness, respectful nature and portrayal of the Aloha Spirit. As a successful student and athlete, Marcus quickly endeared himself to the community of Honolulu and became a role model within the Hawaiian islands. Take a look inside the childhood foundation that shaped Marcus into who he is today as a man, football player, competitor and leader.

A Titan’s Story: Marcus Mariota, Part II – Oregon Legacy



Walking onto the University of Oregon campus as an “unheralded three-star athlete,” Marcus Mariota quickly proved he was capable of greatness amongst his peers in college football. Join us as we delve into the Heisman-winning quarterback who became the Number 2 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

A Titan’s Story: Marcus Mariota, Part III – Music City Maestro



Marcus Mariota’s extensive support system has helped him manage the complexities of competing at the highest level of football. Whether he’s making a difference on or off the field, Marcus always embodies the teachings of the influential people throughout his life. Get an inside look at your Tennessee Titans quarterback in the final installment of our three-part series.