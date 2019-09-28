When UFC featherweight champion Max “Blessed” Holloway called for the Ultimate Fighting Championship to host an event in Hawaii earlier today, it was not the first time. In fact, the Waianae native has been trying to lure the UFC to his home soil for years.

Across Canada and the United States (with a meaningful pit stop in Brazil), “Blessed” has brought up UFC Hawaii — ahem, #UFCHawaii — after nearly every fight since 2015. Below is a short history of #UFCHawaii.

April 18th, 2015. After beating Cub Swanson via submission at UFC on Fox 15 in Newark, New Jersey:

“I got a great team, I got a great camp, and we’re doing great things. Dana White, come to Hawaii. Bring one down to Hawaii. Let’s get one! You got like 7 Hawaii fighters in the UFC, I want to fight one back home.”

August 23rd, 2015. After beating Charles Oliveira via TKO at UFC Fight Night 74 in Saskatchewan, Canada:

“People keep saying that this might be a title contention shot, but I believe one guy deserves it, and that’s Frankie Edgar. UFC, why not go to UFC Hawaii? Max Holloway, Frankie Edgar, Aloha Stadium. Next year, let’s do it!”

December 12th, 2015. After beating Jeremy Stephens via unanimous decision at UFC 194 in Las Vegas, Nevada:

“I heard there’s talks about coming to Hawaii. I got two possible fights next…What do you guys think about Holloway vs. McGregor 2 at that little soccer field [in Ireland] Croke Park? Or, Holloway vs. Aldo at Hawaii!”

June 4th, 2016. After beating Ricardo Lamas via unanimous decision at UFC 199 in Inglewood, California:

“Who in here wants to see a Hawaiian fight for a belt that’s named Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway? And who in here wants to see a UFC Hawaii? Let’s go Dana [White]!”

December 10th, 2016. After beating Anthony Pettis via TKO for the interim featherweight title at UFC 206 in Ontario, Canada:

“I can tell you guys right now, Hawaii’s much warmer. You guys are going to love the weather down there. We have this thing called an ocean that you can swim in and the water ain’t that cold. You guys are going to love it, man. Hashtag UFC Hawaii, come on over. There’s a 45,000 [seat] stadium, the Aloha Stadium, I think they’re ready for a Hawaiian to defend a belt in there.”

June 3rd, 2017. After beating Jose Aldo via TKO for the undisputed featherweight title at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil:

“Dana White, I see you guys in Hawaii. UFC Hawaii, make it happen, baby! I want to defend my throne. Why not do it in Hawaii? Who in here doesn’t want to go to Hawaii, raise your hand. Actually, if you don’t want to go to Hawaii, just stand up and leave, I don’t want to take questions from you.”

December 2nd, 2017. After defeating Jose Aldo via TKO to defend the featherweight title at UFC 218 in Detroit, Michigan:

“My boy Yancy [Medeiros] did his thing, I did my thing. Hashtag UFC Hawaii, let’s get one in the Blaisdell. Let’s go to UFC Hawaii. Let’s do Hawaii vs. the world. I think we got, what, 10-11 UFC Hawaii fighters now? The time is now.”

December 8th, 2018. After defeating Brian Ortega via TKO to defend the featherweight title at UFC 231 in Ontario, Canada:

“UFC Hawaii, take me home Dana! It’s about time. Let’s go. We can get out of this cold weather into some warm weather and drink some Mai Tais on the beach, baby. We’re going to UFC Hawaii now. Dana take me home. I want a virgin lava flow on the beach.”

July 27th, 2019. After defeating Frankie Edgar via unanimous decision to defend the featherweight title at UFC 240 in Alberta, Canada:

“It’s not a UFC thing, it’s a Hawaii thing [that’s preventing the UFC from coming to Hawaii]. Abu Dhabi is building a stadium for the UFC to come. Hawaii the state don’t want it that bad. Abu Dhabi’s building a stadium as we speak right now for a fight. We have a stadium [in Hawaii]…I want to fight at home. Every guy’s dream is to fight at home. I want to fight at home in front of my people.”

Max Holloway is scheduled to fight Alexander Volkanovski on December 14th at UFC 245 in Las Vegas.