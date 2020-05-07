“A little different side of me that you don’t normally get” Carissa Moore’s movie premieres on Thursday

MIYAZAKI, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 10: Carissa Moore of USA competes in the repechage heats of the World Surfing Games at Kisakihama Beach on September 10, 2019 in Miyazaki, Japan. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

The Michael Jordan documentary is consuming fans who are consuming it. People crave sports. Jordan had six championships and surfer Carissa Moore already has four. Her movie entitled “Riss” is coming out Thursday morning. It documents the reigning World Surf League champ’s dominant season, as well as a side of her personality we’re not always privy to. Perfect for your stay at home cinema.

The film began as one thing and ended as another. Carissa provided all the narrative you need with a great season and a world title at home to cap it off.

“We starting filming in January of 2019 with kind of a vision of a bigger project,” said Moore. “And then with the Tour and different factors came into it and it became kind of hodgepodge of a couple different things. My childhood, who I am today, Moore Aloha my non-profit, and the Tour. So yeah, it was really special how it all turned out.”

The movie, premiering on Thursday has some don’t-miss throwback interviews. Including Carissa as a child dropping this nugget: “I wanna be a pro surfer so that I can travel the world with my board. And that’s really what I want to do.”

At just 27, Moore has four WSL crowns, and didn’t finish worse than fifth in a competition last season. Riss pulls back the curtain on that year.

“I love that it is a genuine, vulnerable, real look behind the scenes of who I am,” said Moore. “Because not a lot of people get to see that. I think it’s also probably not what you expected. It’s a little edgier. Just a little different side of me that you don’t normally get.”

Moore surprised many when she announced she’d be taking 2020 off from the Championship Tour, though still competing in the Olympics. Now, she’s already ready to get back – to both – in 2021.

“I had just planned on taking one year off,” she said. “So, I’m happy this year I got to…. I mean I’m fully relaxed. Nothing’s happening. No one’s doing anything. I’ve fully been able to check out and enjoy my time off. I’ve already gained a new perspective on my way of life and a new appreciation. I’m excited to put a jersey back on. I already feel refreshed enough. So I’m like, ‘OK let’s get back to it.’ I’m really looking forward to that. It’ll be an action packed year next year with everything happening at the same time. Yeah this break is just what I needed. I feel really goo about it.”

Moore hopes her movie can be a positive distraction during the pandemic.

“It’s those interactions you have with people,” said Moore. “It’s how you make people feel, those lasting impressions. For me, the people that I look up to the most maybe aren’t the most successful in the terms of results but they’ve taken the time for me or have been really kind or shared moments with me. So I think for me, that’s kinda what success looks like. Sharing love. Being surrounded by love. Having good people around you. Making good memories, for me that’s what success looks like.”

And that’s what “Riss” is all about.

The film premieres tomorrow morning at 9am Hawaii time on Facebook Watch. And will be available on Red Bull TV on Monday.