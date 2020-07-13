A day later, Max Holloway’s split decision loss at UFC 251 still questioned by many

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 12: In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Max Holloway punches Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in their UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Max Holloway’s split decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski at the co-main event of UFC 251 still stings to those who believe the Waianae native won a day later.

Volkanovski retained the UFC featherweight belt by the narrowest of margins, as the judges ruled the fight 48-47, 47-48, 48-47 in favor of the Australian. Afterwards, UFC President Dana White was critical of the three judges who saw the fight that way.

“You can’t leave it to these guys,” White said at the post-UFC 251 press conference. “We got some bad judging.”

Holloway had the striking analytics advantage in total strikes, significant strikes, and head and body strikes. But UFC fights are judged by round and not cumulatively. To that end, many still believe Holloway had the edge.

“Rounds one, two and three, I had for sure Max,” Hilo native and fellow UFC fighter Brad Tavares told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I was like ‘OK, one two and three.’ Barring 10-8 rounds, barring a stoppage, I was like ‘OK, Max got this fight in the bag here.’”

Holloway won the first two rounds, while Volkanovski won the fourth. The third and fifth rounds were the closest rounds, but all three judges gave Volkanovski the third round while one gave Holloway the fifth. If not for that, Holloway would have lost via unanimous decision.

“I had it three rounds to two (for Max). I thought he won the first three rounds and Volkanovski won the last two rounds. I thought the third round was very, very close,” said 02 Martial Arts Academy co-owner and head trainer Mike Onzuka, who has been an MMA judge for 15 years. “Damage can be viewed in different ways. That could be the reason why because obviously the third round, I haven’t seen the scorecards, I assume is the round in question.

“It’s extremely shocking. It’s very, very surprising to me that the judges actually saw it that way later in the fight, especially the fifth because I thought he wasn’t as active in the fifth.”

Another factor in the judges’ decision in any fight is their unique vantage point, where their view of the bout is different from those watching with multiple camera angles at home.

Ironically, Holloway has been an advocate for an open scoring system even before UFC 251 in order for fighters and fans to know what the score is after each round. If that were the case on Saturday, perhaps Holloway would have known where he stood heading into the fifth and final round.

“As a fighter, if you’re sitting there and your team is sitting there thinking ‘OK, we got this, let’s be realistic but I think we got this,’ but these three people that it matters most importantly to, if they don’t see it the way that you think it’s going, it would be good to know that,” Tavares says. “There has to be something. It cannot just keep on going, years of terrible decisions. And to me, this was a pretty bad one.”

On the road to recovery from knee surgery #Hawaii’s @BradTavares hopes to ‘be able to fight by the end of this year’ • For more w/ the #UFC middleweight including his thoughts on Max Holloway #UFC251 decision & @Dynamitedan808’s main event debut 👉🏽 https://t.co/SOdY37JnAf 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/srphmw84ci — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 13, 2020

Nonetheless, Volkanovki departs Fight Island with the featherweight belt still around his waist. After losing twice to Volkanovski, Holloway will most likely have to get back in line to get another title shot and win multiple fights at 145 pounds in order to get that shot should he choose that route. Or, Holloway could go back to the lightweight division at 155, where he lost the title fight to Dustin Poirier on April 13, 2019 at UFC 236 in Atlanta.

Holloway’s options are open again despite the utter disappointment of Saturday’s decision. Tavares says this won’t be the last we hear of the 28-year-old. Far from it.

“I definitely do see him getting the belt back. It’s gonna take a little longer,” Tavares said. “One, two more fights but that’s definitely not the last title fight we see from Max Holloway honestly at 145 or 155. I think we’ll see him with one of those belts at his waist again.”