Hawaii’s Carissa Moore and Kauai resident Tatiana Weston-Webb’s semifinal heat of the Corona Open J-Bay semifinal was tightly contested before Moore was called for a costly interference infraction, causing her to only have one wave count towards her heat score.

Moore’s wake from her surfboard caused Weston-Webb to fall, leaving the judges to have no choice but to call the interference on Moore.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The world No. 1 finishes in third place as Weston-Webb would go on to win the title after a stellar final against Tyler Wright.

Weston-Webb posted a total score of 17.50 with waves scores of 9.00 and 8.50. The Brazilian moves inside the top 3 with one contest to go before the top 5 advance to the WSL Final.

Moore remains in the lead spot with a 5000-point lead over Johanne Defay heading to the regular season finale in Tahiti. The window for the Outerknown Tahiti Pro runs from Aug. 11-21.