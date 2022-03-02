The No. 9 University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team embarks on its first road trip of the year when it heads to the Cactus Classic, March 4-5, on the campus of the University of Arizona. The Rainbow Wahine will play four matches over the course of two days, capped by a clash with host and No. 13 Arizona.



Joining UH (2-3) and Arizona (1-1) in the Cactus Classic are four other squads. UH will face three of them, taking on Colorado Mesa (2-2) and Boise State (1-2) on Friday, before taking on Arizona State (0-2) and the Wildcats on Saturday.



UH is coming off a five-match season-opening homestand at Queen’s Beach. The BeachBows won two matches over the weekend and advanced to the finals of the Heineken Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic. UH blanked Saint Mary’s, 5-0, to kick off the tournament and also took down No. 7 Stanford, 3-2, in the Classic seminfinals. The Rainbow Wahine nearly upset No. 2 UCLA with a 3-2 setback in round-robin action, before falling to the Bruins, 4-1 in the championship match.



Following their weekend in Arizona, the Rainbow Wahine will return home for the Outrigger Queen’s Cup, March 10-12.



This Week’s Schedule

Cactus Classic (Tucson, Ariz.)

March 4

vs. Boise State, 9:00 am HT

vs. Colorado Mesa, 11:00 am HT



March 5

vs. Arizona State, 7:00 am HT

at No. 13 Arizona, 11:00 am HT



UH Versus This Week’s Field: The BeachBows will play Colorado Mesa for the first time in program history…UH is 5-0 all-time against Boise State with the last meeting coming in 2019…the BeachBows are 7-0 all-time versus Arizona State with the teams meeting five straight seasons (2016-20)…UH is 5-1 against Arizona…the ‘Bows dropped a 4-1 decision to the Wildcats in last year’s Husky Invitational in Seattle, Wash….UH blanked UA, 5-0, in its only previous trip to Tucson in 2017.



Versus Unranked Squads: UH is 100-1 (.991) all-time vs unranked squads, including 1-0 this year…the BeachBows have won 99 straight matches against unranked opponents dating back to 2013 when AVCA rankings began…the team’s only loss against an unranked opponent came to Loyola Marymount, 3-2, on March 23, 2013, at the USAV Beach Collegiate Challenge at Hermosa Beach, Calif.



Versus Ranked Squads: UH will play its 5th match against a ranked squad when it takes on Arizona…UH is 79-61 (.564) all-time versus ranked squads, including 1-2 this year….UH is 7-9 (.438) all-time versus ranked squads on the road.