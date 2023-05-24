The 9th annual GPA Football Showcase is set for next month.

The summertime staple on the sports calendar in Hawaii will be held at Saint Louis school where student athletes will have an opportunity to take part in drills and combine style activities before college coaches from D2, D3, NAIA and Junior Colleges.

In addition to the X’s and O’s, GPA will have a curriculum for student athletes, Parents, Mentors, and coaches which include the parent empower hour led by Diane Tagovailoa, the mother of camp alumni Tua & Taulia Tagovailoa along with Lisa Sapolu.

Camp features:

Mitt Men in Trenches / Jesse Sapolu And Maa Tanuvasa

Raising Champions 7/7 Showcase Featuring Galu Tagovailoa

Recruiting Seminar for Players and Parents

Parents Empower 1/2 Hour

All combine results will be sent to college coaches

Showcase video footage will be available via Hudl and YouTube for college coaches and participants

For more information and registration, click here.