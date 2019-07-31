Waipahu’s Failauga opens 2019 season with Hawaii’s all-time rushing record in sight

Ready or not, it’s go-time in the 808 as kickoff to the 2019 Hawaii High School Football season gets underway this weekend with 11 games scheduled across the state.

One of the most intriguing storylines this season, is the possible crowning of a new all-time rushing yardage king.

Defending Division-I state champion Waipahu senior running back Alfred Failauga enters the season ranked sixth on the career rushing record list, 631 yards away from passing Mililani great and current USC Trojans junior Vavae Malepeai, who broke Iolani’s Joe Igber’s mark from 20 years ago.

Failauga, who has started since his freshman year at the varsity level, averages 130 yards per game in his career, which at that pace would take him less than five games to reach the historic number. However, according to him, playing defense of a D-1 state championship takes presedence in focus ahead of the season.

I mean, it’s something important to me but at the same time I don’t really look at it as that, I don’t really keep it in my mind to the point where I’m like, oh, I need to beat that number,” Failauga told KHON2 Sports Reporter Ren Clayton.

“For us to be a state champion team, for us to have a target in our back is something that we need to look forward to, and even though we have that target on our back, we’re just not going to let that get to us. We’re just gonna keep playing our same football and just do what we came here to do.”

With all that being said, Failauga is very aware of the significance of the record that he is approaching, and as both a student of the game and fan of football history, he does not completely ignore the run at the record book.

“I give respect to all the guys that are on the list, and it’s just a blessing being on that list at first, but to be number one would be really great, and it would just motivate others that if I could do it, anybody else could do it. It just makes me proud,” said Failauga.

Failauga was selected to the Cover2 Awards Watch List on Tuesday, to view the complete list and take a look at the Cover2 Awards history, click here.

Alfred and his Marauders begin defense of the D-I state title on Friday night at Waianae, with a kickoff time from Torii Field set for 7:30pm.

HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

Courtesy: Hawaii Prep World – For complete 2019 Schedule – CLICK HERE



FRIDAY, AUG. 2

Kauai vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 7 p.m.

Leilehua at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

Aiea at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

Kapolei at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Waipahu at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 3