HONOLULU (KHON2) — March Madness is celebrating 84 since its conception by an Illinois high school official. This year’s tournament season will have 67 games in just over three weeks; and this year, it’s the first time for Las Vegas being a regional host location.

This year, it is expected that 68 million residents in the U.S. will be participating in the gambling event of the year.

The American Gaming Association said that according to the American Gambling Association, a quarter of adults in the U.S. plan on wagering $15.5 billion as this year’s NCAA Men’s Division 1 Basketball Tournament commences.

“March Madness is one of the best traditions in American sports—and America’s most wagered-on competition,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller.

Their survey found that 31 million adults intend to make traditional sports wagers online, at retail sportsbook or with a bookie.

It also discovered that 21.5 million adults plan on taking part in casual betting with friends and that 56.3 million adults plan to participate in a bracket contest.

“Critically, the expansion of regulated sports betting over the past five years has brought safeguards to more than half of American adults who can now bet legally in their home market,” added Miller.

Bracket contests seem to be the driving force behind the growth of March Madness. Residents of the U.S. are taking advantage of the expanding presence of legal online gambling.

AGA found that three-fourths of online bettors will be placing an online March Madness bet for the first time.

March Madness gambling has eclipsed Super Bowl gambling with 18 million more adults expressing embarking on wagers.

“With the excitement around March Madness, the AGA and our members want to remind anyone getting in on the action to have a game plan to bet responsibly,” explained Miller.

Some states like Kansas, Massachusetts and Ohio decided to launch retail and mobile betting markets for sports.

“[Having a plan] means setting a budget, knowing the odds, keeping it social and always playing legally,” concluded Miller.