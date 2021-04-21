63rd MID-PACIFIC OPEN set to tee off on Thursday

LANIKAI, HAWAII – APRIL 21, 2021 – The game of golf as we knew it has changed due to state and national health agencies adding external influence on how the game is played. What might look different operationally at the 63rd MID-PACIFIC OPEN, will certainly not change the Spirt of Aloha and hospitality the members of Mid-Pacific Country Club provide.

The MID-PACIFIC OPEN has a history of past champions that reads like the PGA of America – Aloha Section’s Hawaii Golf Hall of Fame. It is an elite list of golf’s who’s who, that dates back to 1956. It is also the last 4-day, Professional and Amateur championship event that is locally sponsored and run privately by a Club. Legendary names like Guinea Kop, Ted Makalena, Allan Yamamoto, Ron Castillo, Sr., David Ishii, and 8-time champion Lance Suzuki. All of which are members of the Hawaii Golf Hall of Fame. But it doesn’t stop there.

Up and coming juniors who have won as amateurs now contend as professionals, add them to a handful of senior professionals and they all are desperately wanting to add the prestigious MID-PACIFIC OPEN to their list of victories.

This week tee times will begin Thursday at 6:50 AM off the 1st and 10th tee. With our PGA COVID Safety Guidelines in place everyone is subject to thermal screening and spectators are restricted from being on the course. Media with proper credentials are welcome to attend. Upon completion of Round #2, the field will be cut by approximately 50% plus ties.

With a field of 179 players (less than a non-COVID year of 210) the Tournament Committee is looking forward to a great weekend in beautiful Lanikai. For the players, this is the “Masters in Hawaii”. With a prize purse of $50,000, the first place winner will take home a $10,000 cash prize.

Scores for this year’s MID-PACIFIC OPEN are being posted LIVE in real-time. To follow the action online, visit the Aloha Section PGA website www.aspga.com