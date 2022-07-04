IMG Academy offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa committed the University of Miami on Monday morning on CBS Sports HQ, choosing the Hurricanes over a Final 6 that included the University of Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors were included in Mauigoa‘s Top 6, which also includes the Hurricanes, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and USC.

Mauigoa, a 247sports composite 5-star recruit, visited all six schools on his list, although UH was the only school in his Top 6 that he did not visit on an official basis. Prospects are only permitted five official visits, and Mauigoa’s in-person tour of UH is considered unofficial.

Hawaii currently has six commits for the Class of 2023. Three are from Hawaii, while the other three all come from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

Hawaii initially had seven 2023 commits, but Saint Louis receiver Mason Muaau flipped from UH to Colorado State last week.