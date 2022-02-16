3rd ranked ‘Bows volleyball hosts undefeated Lincoln Memorial for three match series starting on Friday

For the second consecutive week, the No. 3 University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will host a three-match, non-conference series at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

This week No. 15 Lincoln Memorial comes to town beginning Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 20. LMU (8-0) is one of only two undefeated teams remaining in the country. The Rainbow Warriors (10-2) enter the series with a six-match win streak.LMU (8-0) is one of only two undefeated teams remaining in Division I-II along with Concordia-Irvine (6-0). LMU boasts the nation’s longest active win streak at 15 after defeating Queens and Limestone last week.

LMU earned its first-ever national ranking last week becoming the first independent team to break into the AVCA national rankings.

UH (10-2) extended its overall win streak to six and regular season home win streak to 14. UH is 7-0 at home this season

Hawai’i and LMU have played four previous times with UH winning all four matches in straight sets.

The teams last met at LMU in Harrogate, Tenn., during the 2020 season with UH prevailing 25-15, 25-15, 25-23.

The teams also played a two-match series in Honolulu in 2019 and in the 2018 Grow the Game Challenge in Nashville, Tenn.

UH and LMU are the nation’s top-two blocking teams. Hawai’i is the nation’s leader at 3.2 blocks per set while LMU is No. 2 at 3.1.