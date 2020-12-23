28 years after playing in monumental Holiday Bowl win, ‘Bows defensive coordinator Victor Santa Cruz hopes to be part of program’s second Bowl Game victory away from the islands

When the University of Hawaii football team (4-4) faces off against Houston (3-4) on Thursday in the New Mexico Bowl, the Rainbow Warriors will be aiming for just the program’s second ever bowl game victory away from the islands.

Current ‘Bows defensive coordinator Victor Santa Cruz is well aware of that prospect as he was a junior linebacker on that Rainbows team that beat Ilinois, 27-17 in the Holiday Bowl in 1992 and has fond memories of that monumental win for the program.

“It was capping off what was a phenomenal season,” Santa Cruz told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Tuesday from the team’s hotel in Frisco, Texas. “More importantly to me in the locker room celebrating and you knew that what we had done. We had been to that first mainland bowl game and we had let the nation know the strength, the power, the love that Hawaii football is. Those are one of those memories for me as a player that still gives me great pride.”

28 years after playing in monumental Holiday Bowl win, @HawaiiFootball defensive coordinator Victor Santa Cruz hopes to be part of program’s second bowl game victory away from the islands at @NewMexicoBowl https://t.co/5iCvRkZn4g @vscwintoday #GoBows // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/kN7aEd5Fwd — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) December 23, 2020

The 1992 Rainbow football team, coached by Bob Wagner, went 11-2 and featured Three-time All-American Jason Elam, one of three future NFL players on the roster, kicked field goals of 47 and 37 yards against the Illini. Quarterback Michael Carter was named the game’s Outstanding Offensive Player after passing for 115 yards and rushing for 105, and Junior Tagoai was named the Outstanding Defensive Player. Travis Sims set three UH bowl records – most yards (113), most carries (29) and most touchdowns (2) – and Elam one – longest field goal (45 yards). Hawai’i, ranked No. 20 in the final AP poll, went 6-2 in the Western Athletic Conference to share its first conference title with Fresno State. DL Ma’a Tanuvasa, OL Doug Vaioleti, PK Elam and RB Sims were all named first-team All-WAC.

“For us to take that victory and to show them just how serious we are about football and show how much we care and show that hey, we’re a force to be reckoned with, that meant a lot to me and that meant a lot to our team,” added Santa Cruz.

October 5, 2020. HONOLULU, NCAA football practice at the University of Hawaii Manoa Campus.

In his first year as defensive coordinator with the Rainbow Warriors, Santa Cruz has thought often about that bowl game victory in 1992, realizing that since that win in San Diego, UH has only gone on to play in one more bowl game away from the state since, being the 2007 season ending Sugar Bowl loss to Georgia.

“We talked about that last Sunday when they announced the bowl game to us. I just kind of had a moment with some of the guys and said this is only the third time that the University of Hawaii has been represented in a bowl game on the mainland, and to be able to know what that felt like that first time and when coach Bob Wagner expressed to us that hey, this is the first time,” said Santa Cruz. “This university, I can’t speak highly enough about it. The world class institution that it is, and so when we get a chance to come in the road in the middle of Texas and being the only college game on the air on Christmas Eve, that’s a tremendous amount of pride. What an opportunity. That’s a rare distinctive opportunity, so you don’t want to let the moment be too big but understand that this is one of those great moments that as a coach, as a player, as a program, you want to be a part of.”

The Rainbow Warriors are considered as double-digit underdogs in the game which was relocated from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Frisco, Texas amid COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico. Kickoff on Thursday is scheduled for 10:30am HST and will be televised on ESPN.