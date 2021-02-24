25th ranked UH Hilo Men’s Basketball clinches PacWest Hawai’i Pod Championship with sixth consecutive victory

The University of Hawai‘i Hilo men’s basketball team (8-1, 8-1) extended their winning streak to six games on Wednesday night with a win over Hawaii Pacific (2-7, 2-7) at Vulcan Gym to clinch the Pacific West Conference Hawai’i Pod Championship.

Sasa Vuksanovic led UH Hilo with 16 points and six rebounds, as Darren Williams chipped in 15 points with four assists and Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones posted 12 points with six boards.

HPU was paced by junior Rodney Hounshell of Richmond, Va./West Linn (Ore.) with 16 points, while sophomore Lachlan Viney of Melbourne, Australia/Mazenod came off the bench with 14 points. Junior Jacob Foy of Newcastle, Australia/St. Francis Xavier added 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds.

For the second week in a row, the Hawai`i Hilo men’s basketball has made the “list” of teams under consideration for NCAA Division II tournament consideration. Additionally, Hilo cracked the Top 25 in the D2SIDA Men’s Basketball national poll.

The Vulcans are one of eight teams under consideration for six spots in the NCAA West Region tournament, to be held March 12-15 in Golden, Colorado. This week’s list is the same as last week, in no particular order, with one change. The teams listed are (in alphabetical order), Adams State (8-7), Biola (6-3), Colorado Mesa (16-1), Colorado School of Mines (13-1), Fresno Pacific (5-1), Hawaii Hilo (7-1), Northwest Nazarene (9-1) and Point Loma (6-1). Adams State was new to the list, while Metro State-Denver dropped out.

The Sharks and Vulcans play for the final time this season on Thursday at 3 p.m. in Vulcan Gym in what will be UHH’s final regular season home game of the season.