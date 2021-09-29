24th ranked Chaminade women’s volleyball sweeps past Dominican in California

On paper, Wednesday’s women’s volleyball match between Chaminade University and Dominican University of California was a mismatch.

However for a fleeting second, it appeared the nationally-ranked Silverswords were in trouble against the winless Penguins.

In the end, as they say, the law of averages worked itself out.

Chaminade got another balanced attack with five players putting down four or more kills as the No. 24 Silverswords rolled past the Penguins, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 at the Conlon Center.

Lataisia Saulala (Morgan Hill, Calif./Oakwood) had a team-high nine kills while Brooklen Pe‘a (Woods Cross, Utah/Youngstown State/Bountiful HS) and Annah Rivera (Granada Hills, Calif./Bishop Alemany) added seven each to help the ’Swords improve to 13-3 overall and 4-1 in the Pacific West Conference.

Kyra McCain (Chandler, Ariz./Hamilton) contributed with five kills and four blocks with Marcelle Butler (Woodstock, Ga./Howard University/Sequoyah HS) had four.

Mariah Ahid had six kills to lead Dominican, which fell to 0-13 and 0-4 in the conference.

Chaminade did not look like a nationally-ranked squad at the start. Down 12-6 in the opening set, the ’Swords went on a 7-0 run to take their first lead since the opening point. Alexia Byrnes (Chicago/Youngstown State/Saint Francis HS) had a kill and block while Kendall Rios (Tustin, Calif./Foothill) added another kill and service ace. In all, it was an 18-6 surge to help Chaminade take the first set.

The ’Swords never trailed in the second set, hitting .344 while holding the Penguins to .043 to help them take a two-set lead.

In the third set, DUC held a pair of two-point leads, the last at 11-9. But Chaminade went on runs of 4-0 to grab a 13-11 advantage. Later, McCain, Saulala and Pe‘a hammered down kills while a block from the duo of Rivera and Saulala were part of a 6-0 run to help put the Penguins on ice.

The ’Swords totaled 37 kills, 33 assists, 41 digs, five aces and seven total team blocks while Dominican was held to just 22 kills, 19 assists, 31 digs and three aces.

Byrnes had 22 assists while Annah Dalla Vecchia (Vicenza, Italy/University of San Francisco/IIS S.B. Boscardin HS) had 11 digs.

The Silverswords are back in action Thursday when they face Holy Names. HNU administration is only allowing home fans into Tobin Gymnasium. Fans from visiting teams will not be admitted.