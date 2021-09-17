21 Chaminade beats Hawai’i Pacific in 4 sets in PacWest Volleyball Opener

HONOLULU — No. 21 Chaminade had a tough struggle against Hawai’i Pacific, but the Silverswords prevailed in 27-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22 on Friday night at The Shark Tank.



The No. 21 Swords (11-2, 1-0) won their first defense of a national ranking in 16 years. The Swords and Sharks (1-8, 0-1) opened PacWest Conference play with the match.



CUH was led by Marcelle Butler with 18 kills and a .344 hitting percentage. Annah Rivera double-double with 10 kills and 16 digs. Lataisia Saulala posted eight blocks.



HPU got a double-double from Ella Dotson with 14 kills and 13 digs. Demi Winters tallied seven blocks.

Chaminade faces Hawai’i Hilo on Saturday at 3 p.m. at McCabe Gym. HPU hosts UH Hilo on Sunday at 2 p.m. at The Shark Tank.