20th-ranked Rainbow Wahine return to Sheriff Center to host Heineken Invitational

The 20th-ranked University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team hosts the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational from Thursday, September 5-8 with Army West Point, Sacramento State and Denver all coming to Honolulu. Newly ranked Hawai’i comes into this week fresh off an epic weekend in which they upset a pair of ranked opponents (No. 21 San Diego and No. 13 Washington). Junior outside hitter Jolie Rasmussen made a phenomenal debut as a Rainbow Wahine, earning both Big West and Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week honors for her standout play in last week’s tournament.
HEINEKEN RAINBOW WAHINE INVITATIONAL SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 5 4:45 p.m. Sacramento State vs. Denver
7:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. Army West Point
Friday, Sept. 6 4:45 p.m. Army West Point vs. Denver
7:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. Sacramento State
Saturday, Sept. 7 11:00 a.m. Army West Point vs. Sacramento State
Sunday, Sept. 8 4:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. Denver
HEINEKEN RAINBOW WAHINE INVITATIONAL INFORMATION
TEAMS: No. 20 Hawai’i (3-0 Big West), Army West Point (3-0 Patriot), Sacramento State (2-1 Big Sky), Denver (3-0 Summit League)
SITE: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, O’ahu
TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office, online at ETicketHawaii.com, or by phone at (808) 944-2697 (BOWS).
TELEVISION: Spectrum Sports will televise both of UH’s matches this week with Kanoa Leahey handling the play-by-play and Chris McLachlin doing the color commentary. The pregame/post-game show will feature Scott Robbs, Lisa Srand Ma’a, and Ryan Kalei Tsuji. Fans in Hawai’i can watch on Spectrum channels 16 and 1016 (HD).
STREAMING VIDEO: BigWest.tv
RADIO: All of UH’s matches this week will be aired on ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play). A new hour-long pre-game show will run for all home games with Josh Pacheco serving as the host.
AUDIO WEBCAST: Listen live online at ESPNHonolulu.com / Sideline Hawaii app
LIVE STATS: HawaiiAthletics.com
SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i has played Sacramento State once before, notching a win on 9/6/96. It is the first meeting for UH against both Army West Point and Denver.
TICKET PROMOTION: Military Ticket Discount – Active, DOD civilians, reservists, and retired members of the military will receive 50% off regularly priced upper level tickets in select areas by signing into www.govx.com.
PROMOTIONS: Tournament-sponsor Heineken will distribute 750 rally towels to fans one hour before UH match each night throughout the entire tournament.
- GAME NOTES:
- The Rainbow Wahine got off to a strong start to the season, sending shockwaves across the volleyball world as they went 3-0 last week–notching upsets over No. 21 San Diego and No. 13 Washington and defeating a scrappy St. John’s squad
- UH is 3-0 for the first time since 2015
- Hawai’i captured the 31st Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic for the first time since 2013
- The “Manoa Roofing Company” held a blocking clinic this past week, with the team combining for a total of 49.0 blocks. The team notched double-digits in blocks in all three matches this week – 15-San Diego, 13-St. John’s, 18-Washington). Dating back to last year’s Senior Night, UH has recorded five-straight matches with double-digit blocks.
- The 18.0 blocks by UH against Washington was the most since UH recorded 18.0 blocks against UC Irvine on Nov. 17, 2015.
- Redshirt junior transfer Jolie Rasmussen put the volleyball world on notice that she has arrived at the University of Hawai’i. The outside hitter led UH with 57 kills and recorded 17 digs, 13 total blocks (five solo), plus two assists and a service ace. She was named both Big West Player of the Week and Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week
- Freshman Amber Igiede made an immediate impact for the ‘Bows on the front line as she led Hawai’i with 19 total blocks. Individually, four other Rainbow Wahine all tallied 13 blocks each–Hanna Hellvig, Brooke Van Sickle, and Skyler Williams.
- The senior setting duo of Norene Iosia and Bailey Choy combined to dish out 158 assists over the three matches. Iosia leads the team with 73 assists, 33 digs, and five service aces. Against Washington, Iosia recorded her first double-double of the season with 18 assists and 10 digs. Choy finished the week with 62 assists, 25 digs and three service aces
- Freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig, along with Rasmussen, also recorded double digits in kill for all three matches (13-San Diego, 15-St. John’s and 11-Washington). Hellvig also was in on 13 total blocks with 18 digs, and three service aces.
- Freshman outside hitter Riley Wagoner started all three matches and played steady all through the tournament recording 19 kills with 23 digs, eight blocks, eight assists and a service ace.