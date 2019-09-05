20th-ranked Rainbow Wahine return to Sheriff Center to host Heineken Invitational

The 20th-ranked University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team hosts the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational from Thursday, September 5-8 with Army West Point, Sacramento State and Denver all coming to Honolulu. Newly ranked Hawai’i comes into this week fresh off an epic weekend in which they upset a pair of ranked opponents (No. 21 San Diego and No. 13 Washington). Junior outside hitter Jolie Rasmussen made a phenomenal debut as a Rainbow Wahine, earning both Big West and Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week honors for her standout play in last week’s tournament.

HEINEKEN RAINBOW WAHINE INVITATIONAL SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 5 4:45 p.m. Sacramento State vs. Denver

7:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. Army West Point

Friday, Sept. 6 4:45 p.m. Army West Point vs. Denver

7:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. Sacramento State

Saturday, Sept. 7 11:00 a.m. Army West Point vs. Sacramento State

Sunday, Sept. 8 4:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. Denver

HEINEKEN RAINBOW WAHINE INVITATIONAL INFORMATION

TEAMS: No. 20 Hawai’i (3-0 Big West), Army West Point (3-0 Patriot), Sacramento State (2-1 Big Sky), Denver (3-0 Summit League)

SITE: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, O’ahu

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office, online at ETicketHawaii.com, or by phone at (808) 944-2697 (BOWS).

TELEVISION: Spectrum Sports will televise both of UH’s matches this week with Kanoa Leahey handling the play-by-play and Chris McLachlin doing the color commentary. The pregame/post-game show will feature Scott Robbs, Lisa Srand Ma’a, and Ryan Kalei Tsuji. Fans in Hawai’i can watch on Spectrum channels 16 and 1016 (HD).

STREAMING VIDEO: BigWest.tv

RADIO: All of UH’s matches this week will be aired on ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play). A new hour-long pre-game show will run for all home games with Josh Pacheco serving as the host.

AUDIO WEBCAST: Listen live online at ESPNHonolulu.com / Sideline Hawaii app

LIVE STATS: HawaiiAthletics.com

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i has played Sacramento State once before, notching a win on 9/6/96. It is the first meeting for UH against both Army West Point and Denver.

TICKET PROMOTION: Military Ticket Discount – Active, DOD civilians, reservists, and retired members of the military will receive 50% off regularly priced upper level tickets in select areas by signing into www.govx.com.

PROMOTIONS: Tournament-sponsor Heineken will distribute 750 rally towels to fans one hour before UH match each night throughout the entire tournament.