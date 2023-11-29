The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team announced their 2024 schedule on Wednesday which includes 28 regular season matches.

The Rainbow Warriors, who play 19 home matches this season will open play with a season-opening two-match home series against Loyola, Jan. 3 & 5 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The always anticipated 28th Outrigger Resorts Invitational, will feature Lewis, Grand Canyon, and UC Irvine. The tournament runs March 7-8, and 10.

The Big West Conference Championship also returns to Mānoa for the third time in the last four seasons. The new eight-team NCAA Championship runs April 30, May 2 & 4 in Long Beach, Calif.

Season tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale in the coming weeks.

For a complete look at the 2024 UH Men’s Volleyball schedule, click here.