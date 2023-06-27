University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball head coach Robyn Ah Mow released the team’s 2023 schedule on Tuesday. It includes 17 home matches at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, 10 away and two neutral site matches. Hawai’i’s high-powered preseason schedule features six “Power Five” opponents and eight of 10 preseason matches are against teams that advanced to the post-season in 2022. After the 2023 regular season, the top six teams in the conference will compete in the inaugural Big West Championship (Nov. 22, 24-25) in Long Beach, Calif..



Right off the bat, the ‘Bows open the season with a bang, hosting the 33rd Annual Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic (Aug. 25-27). UH will open against Northwestern before taking on San Diego, which finished ranked No. 3 in the final 2022 AVCA poll after advancing to the NCAA semifinals. The Rainbow Wahine will battle Oregon in the tourney finale. The Ducks finished last season ranked No. 7 after making it to the NCAA quarterfinals.



For the third-straight season, Hawai’i will take on USC in a two-game series on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The ‘Bows and Trojans have split their last two series. Last season, UH mounted an epic come back for a thrilling, reverse-sweep victory over USC. The Trojans advanced to the NCAA second round.



Hawai’i will end their home, non-conference schedule by hosting their second and final tournament, the 26th OUTRIGGER Volleyball Challenge (Sept. 7-10). UH will kick off the tournament against 2022 Atlantic Sun champion, Liberty followed by Pepperdine, who is coached by former UH associate coach, Scott Wong. On Sunday, the ‘Bows will conclude their home pre-season slate against longtime rival, UCLA who is led by first-year head coach and former UH men’s volleyball standout, Alfie Reft.



The Rainbow Wahine will then head to Fort Worth, Texas to compete in the Fight in the Fort tournament. Hawai’i will open against host, TCU (Sept. 14), followed by Western Carolina (Sept. 15 and Florida State (Sept. 16). The Horned Frogs, Catamounts and Seminoles all advanced to the post-season in 2022 with TCU and FSU playing in the NCAA Tournament and WCU advancing to the quarterfinals of the NIVT tourney.

Hawai’i will return to Honolulu to begin defense of their three-consecutive Big West titles with their conference opener against Cal State Bakersfield on Friday (Sept. 22) followed by CSUN on Sunday (Sept. 24).



The Rainbow Wahine will hit the road to take on Long Beach State (Sept. 29) and UC San Diego (Sept. 30) then returns to face Cal State Fullerton (Oct. 6) and UC Irvine (Oct. 7) at home.



UH then has a tough stretch of the schedule with five of next six matches on the road during a 16-day span. The tough roadtrip begins with matches at UC Santa Barbara (Oct. 13) and Cal Poly (Oct. 14). The ‘Bows will remain on the road for a rare Tuesday game at UC Davis (Oct. 17) before coming home to host a single game on Saturday against UC Riverside (Oct. 21). Hawai’i then travels back to the continent to battle CSUN (Oct. 27) and CSUB (Oct. 28).



Hawai’i hosts Cal Poly (Nov. 3) and UC Santa Barbara (Nov. 4) then head off for its final regular season road-trip to play UC Irvine (Nov. 10) and Cal State Fullerton (Nov. 11).



The Rainbow Wahine will host their final regular season home matches beginning with UC San Diego (Nov. 17) followed by Senior Night against Long Beach State (Nov. 18).



The top six teams in the conference will then compete in the first ever Big West Women’s Volleyball Championship (Nov. 23-25). Long Beach State will host the inaugural event at the Walter Pyramid. The top two seeds earn an automatic bye into the semifinal round.