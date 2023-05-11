The 2023 NFL schedule was released on Thursday, revealing a bevy of intriguing matchups around the league ahead of the season opener on Sept. 7 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa will get a chance to play in front of a standalone national audience a handful of times with the Miami Dolphins.

The quarterback will play on Sunday Night Football twice. The first comes on Week 2 against the New England Patriots, while the second takes place on Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fellow Saint Louis alumnus Marcus Mariota signed with the Eagles in March to be their backup quarterback. Additionally, the Dolphins will host the Tennessee Titans, Mariota’s former team, on Dec. 11 for Monday Night Football.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will also play in Frankfurt, Germany against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 5, with kickoff set for 4:30 a.m. Hawaii time. Miami will also play in the NFL’s first ever Black Friday game, which kicks off at 10 a.m. HST on Nov. 24 on Amazon Prime Video.

