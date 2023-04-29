The 2023 NFL Draft concluded with a trio of Hawaii ties earning selections in Nick Herbig, Andrei Iosivas and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu. Prior to Saturday, no players with Hawaii ties were drafted since 2020.

Following the conclusion of the draft, multiple players who were are still considered professional prospects signed deals with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

Stay with KHON2 as the list below will be updated with player, NFL destination and Hawaii tie as undrafted free agent signings become finalized:

Ilm Manning, offensive lineman, San Francisco 49ers (University of Hawaii)

Zion Bowens, receiver, Washington Commanders (University of Hawaii)

Alama Uluave, offensive lineman, Miami Dolphins (Punahou)