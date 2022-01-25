2022 World Surf League’s Championship Tour season gets underway this weekend with Billabong Pipeline Pro

OAHU, UNITED STATES- DECEMBER 16; Moana Wong of Hawaii is the winner of the 2021 HIC Pipe Pro at Pipeline, on December 16, 2021 in Haleiwa, Hawaii, USA. (Photo by Keoki Saguibo/World Surf League)

The 2022 World Surf League Championship Tour season will get underway this weekend in historic fashion with the Billabong Pro Pipeline on the North Shore.

The event which is scheduled for January 29-Febuary 10 will have the women’s division compete at the iconic Pipeline alongside the men in full competition for the very first time.

The first stop on the men’s and women’s schedule will host 13 rookies, seven World Champions, and countless World Title contenders in one of the most anticipated competitions of the year.

Below are storylines provided by the World Surf League:

Women Will Make History at Billabong Pro Pipeline

A benchmark competition for surfing’s history will kickstart the 2022 season with the first-ever full CT competition for the women. Last year, the women finished the last three rounds at Pipeline to complete the Roxy Pro Maui contest, spotlighting incredible performances from two-time WSL Champion Tyler Wright (AUS) and five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore (HAW) in waves of consequence. Now, the world’s best surfers will get their opportunity to shine alongside men’s competition for the first time in history as fully integrated events. The CT veterans will also be joined by the next generation of talent when the Billabong Pro Pipeline gets underway.

Rookies Prepare for Championship Tour Debuts

For the women, three Hawaii teenagers in Bettylou Sakura Johnson, 16, Luana Silva, 17, and Gabriela Bryan, 19, join Australia’s India Robinson, 21, and Molly Picklum,19, on the 2022 CT. While Bryan secured her spot among the CT well before the final Challenger Series event, the others needed to prove themselves capable of rising to the occasion and will now look to cement their places amid the Top 17.

On the men’s side, an onslaught of talent joins the world’s best with a diverse field of rookies who hope to make their mark. Jake Marshall (USA) notes the first American to qualify since Griffin Colapinto and Caroline Marks in 2018, Carlos Munoz became Costa Rica’s first male qualifier to the CT while Peru’s Lucca Mesinas became the first male from his country to qualify. A Brazilian duo of Samuel Pupo and Joao Chianca look to add their presence to the ‘Brazilian Storm’ while a trio of Australians including Liam O’Brien, Callum Robson, and Jackson Baker look to add to their country’s incredible history in the sport.

The Billabong Pro Pipeline holding period will begin on Saturday.

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Opening Round 1 Matchups:

Heat 1: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Molly Picklum (AUS)

Heat 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Gabriela Bryan (HAW), Malia Manuel (HAW)

Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Brisa Hennessy (CRI), Moana Jones Wong (HAW)

Heat 4: Johanne Defay (FRA), Isabella Nichols (AUS), Luana Silva (HAW)

Heat 5: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Tyler Wright (AUS), India Robinson (AUS)

Heat 6: Caroline Marks (USA), Lakey Peterson (USA), Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)

Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Opening Round 1 Matchups:

Heat 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA), Miguel Pupo (BRA), Jackson Baker (AUS)

Heat 2: Morgan Cibilic (AUS), Seth Moniz (HAW), Carlos Munoz (CRI)

Heat 3: Conner Coffin (USA), Ezekiel Lau (HAW), Owen Wright (AUS)

Heat 4: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Liam O’Brien (AUS), Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)

Heat 5: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Connor O’Leary (AUS), Barron Mamiya (HAW)

Heat 6: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Jake Marshall (USA), Miguel Tudela (PER)

Heat 7: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Jadson Andre (BRA), Joao Chianca (BRA)

Heat 8: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Kelly Slater (USA), Lucca Mesinas (PER)

Heat 9: Frederico Morais (PRT), Ethan Ewing (AUS), Imaikalani deVault (HAW)

Heat 10: John John Florence (HAW), Ryan Callinan (AUS), Nat Young (USA)

Heat 11: Jack Robinson (AUS), Deivid Silva (BRA), Samuel Pupo (BRA)

Heat 12: Kolohe Andino (USA), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA), Callum Robson (AUS)

The Billabong Pro Pipeline will open on Saturday, January 29, 2022. The competition will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL app, and the WSL’s YouTube channel. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners.

For more information, visit WorldSurfLeague.com.