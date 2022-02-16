2022 University of Hawai’i Football schedule completed with announcement of conference games

The 2022 University of Hawai’i football schedule features seven home games beginning with a non-conference match-up against Vanderbilt of the Southeast Conference, Aug. 27 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.



The 13-game schedule also features six road games highlighted by a trip to “The Big House” where the Rainbow Warriors will play Michigan, Sept. 10 in Ann Arbor for the second time since 2016.



UH will play a total of five non-conference games before opening the Mountain West portion of the schedule. Hawai’i will also host Western Kentucky (Sept. 3) and Duquesne (Sept. 17) at Ching Complex and play at New Mexico State (Sept. 24) in Las Cruces, N.M., for the second consecutive year.



Mountain West play begins and closes on the road – Oct. 8 against defending West Division champion San Diego State and Nov. 26 at San Jose State. UH will also play road games at Colorado State (Oct. 22) and Fresno State (Nov. 5). Hawai’i’s league home games are against Nevada (Oct. 15), Wyoming (Oct. 29), defending MW champion Utah State (Nov. 12), and UNLV (Nov. 19).



The Mountain West Championship Game will be held Saturday, Dec. 3.



All home games will be played at Ching Complex for the second straight year. Deposits for 2022 season tickets are currently being accepted at Etickethawaii.com.



The 2022 season marks the first under new head coach Timmy Chang , the former record-setting quarterback for the Rainbow Warriors.



2022 HAWAI’I FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date-Opponent

Aug. 27 – Vanderbilt

Sept. 3 – Western Kentucky

Sept. 10 – at Michigan

Sept. 17 – Duquesne

Sept. 24 – at New Mexico State

Oct. 8 – at San Diego State*

Oct. 15 – Nevada*

Oct. 22 – at Colorado State*

Oct. 29 – Wyoming*

Nov. 5 – at Fresno State*

Nov. 12 – Utah State*

Nov. 19 – UNLV*

Nov. 26 – at San Jose State*



* denotes Mountain West game | Home games in bold



Hawai’i Schedule Notes

UH will host a Week 0 game (Vanderbilt) for just the second time since 2016 (Arizona-2019)

UH will host an SEC team (Vanderbilt) for the first time since Alabama in 2003. UH has hosted an SEC team three previous times (Alabama-2002, ’03) and Tennessee (1975) with a 1-2 record.

UH will play two first-time opponents – Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky – in the first two weeks of the season.

UH will play three rivalry trophy games – Paniolo Trophy (Oct. 29 vs. Wyoming), Island Showdown Trophy (Nov. 19 vs. UNLV), and Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy (Nov. 26 at San Jose State), of which UH owns the Paniolo Trophy.

UH will play at Michigan in Ann Arbor for the second time since 2016.

UH will host an FCS opponent (Duquesne) for the 14 th time in the last 16 years. UH has won its last 17 games against FCS opponents dating back to 2001.

time in the last 16 years. UH has won its last 17 games against FCS opponents dating back to 2001. UH and New Mexico State played twice last season in a rare, in-season, home-and-home series and will play five more times over the next six seasons.

UH has one bye week (Oct. 1).

UH will play its home games at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex for the second consecutive year. Last year marked UH’s first season playing on campus in the program’s 106-year history.

UH will end the regular season on the road (at San Jose State) for the second straight year and third time since 2018.

Aside from the shortened 2020 season, the Nov. 26 date between UH and San Jose State is the latest the teams will have played as conference opponents.