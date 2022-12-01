The 2022 NCAA women’s volleyball tournament, which got underway on Thursday, will once again feature a bevy of players and coaches with ties to Hawaii.

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team, of course, has Hawaii ties across the entire roster and coaching staff due to the school’s affiliation with the 50th state. But besides the current Rainbow Wahine, there are dozens of players and coaches with ties to Hawaii competing for the national championship in the 64-team field:

Player, position, college, Hawaii high school:

Keonilei Akana, defensive specialist, Texas (Kamehameha)

Devin Kahahawai, outside hitter, Texas (Kamehameha)

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, setter, Texas (‘Iolani)

Lexis Akeo, setter, Pittsburgh (Kamehameha)

Jhenna Gabriel, setter, UNLV (Maryknoll)

Isha Knight, libero, UNLV (Kamehameha)

Alyssa Muraoka, libero, UNLV (Mid-Pacific)

Elena Oglivie, libero, Stanford (‘Iolani)

Shelby Capllonch, outside hitter, Utah State (Damien)

Zoe Slaughter, libero, Auburn (Moanalua)

Faave Kimsel Moe, libero, Quinnipiac (Punahou)

Chloe Kaahanui, setter, Quinnipiac (Punahou)

Aria McComber, libero, BYU (Punahou)

Coaches:

Scott Wong, head coach, Pepperdine (Punahou alumnus and former UH women’s volleyball associate head coach)

Dan Fisher, head coach, Pittsburgh (UH men’s volleyball associate head coach from 2009 to 2011)

Kamalani Akeo, director of volleyball operations, Pittsburgh (Kamehameha alumna)

Jaylen Reyes, assistant coach/recruiting coordinator, Nebraska (Kamehameha alumnus)

Bruce Atkinson, head coach, Delaware State (UH-Hilo women’s head coach from 2007 to 2010 and BYU-Hawaii alumnus)

Mike Wilton, volunteer coach, Utah State (UH men’s head coach from 1992 to 2009 and BYU-Hawaii alumnus)

Joshua Walker, assistant coach, Baylor (former UH player from 2006 to 2011 and coach from 2016 to 2022)

Jerritt Elliott, head coach, Texas (finished his playing career at UH in 1990)

Alfred Reft, associate head coach, San Diego (played for the UH men’s team from 2004 to 2006)

Pi’i Aiu, assistant coach, Northern Colorado (Kamehameha alumnus)