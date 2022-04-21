The 63rd annual Mid-Pacific Open teed off for it’s opening round of the tournament at Mid-Pacific Country Club in Kailua. Defending professional champion, Alex Ching, is in a familiar spot atop the leaderboard after a 1st round 68 (-4). The Punahou graduate is two shots clear of Hunter Larson in 2nd place. Larson sits at 2-under after 18 holes.

A complete professional leaderboard can be found here.

In the championship flight, it was a good day for the University of Hawai’i Men’s golf team present and future. UH Freshman & Kalani product, Tyler Ogawa, is the leader, opening with a 2-under round of 70. Hawai’i Baptist senior and University of Hawai’i commit, Josh Hayashida, is one shot back of his future teammate with a 1-under opening round of 71.

A complete championship leaderboard can be found here.