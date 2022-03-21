The 2022 Lotte Championship will be held at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach.

The tournament will take place from April 13-16, per the LPGA.

Last year’s tournament was won by New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who has 23 professional wins to her name.

Punahou alumna and world golf star Michelle Wie missed last year’s tournament, and it is currently unknown whether she is in the 2022 field.

A total of 144 players will compete in the 2022 Lotte Championship, where the purse is $2 million with the champion receiving $300,000.