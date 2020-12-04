2021 WSL Championship Tour season starts Friday with Maui Pro presented by ROXY at Honolua Bay

The world’s top female surfers will gather on the Valley Isle for the start of the 2021 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) as the 12-day waiting period for the much-anticipated Maui Pro presented by ROXY begins Friday, Dec. 4 at Honolua Bay. Last year, the women were treated to dazzling conditions as six-to-eight-foot surf rolled into the right-hand point break. As excitement builds for the start of the 2021 CT, all of the athletes are hoping Honolulu Bay dishes out similar conditions.



The Maui Pro is the first CT stop in almost a year for the world’s top women surfers after the 2020 CT was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that time, the WSL has been collaborating with state and county leaders in Hawaii, in addition to public health and medical experts, which allowed the competition to move forward as a non-spectator film production with comprehensive coronavirus protocols in place.



“We believe it is fitting to open this historic season in Hawaii, the birthplace of surfing, and we are honored that WSL chose Maui to open the Women’s Championship Tour,” said Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino. “We wish all of the competitors the best of luck, and are excited to welcome them to Maui after a long hiatus for surfing and tourism due to COVID-19.”