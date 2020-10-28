2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature limited fans at Kapalua in January

KAPALUA, HAWAII – JANUARY 04: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Sentry Tournament Of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Course on January 04, 2020 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Sentry Tournament of Champions not only announced that the tournament remains on schedule for January 7-10, but also that limited tickets will be available for onsite guests.

The event has worked with the PGA TOUR, local and state officials, as well as, health authorities to provide a strict health and safety plan that will allow The Sentry Tournament of Champions to host the PGA’s best players and limited numbers of in-person guests. The Aloha Club is the new 2021 venue for fans. The open air area will be located behind the 18th hole on the Plantation Course with all social distancing guidelines enforced, providing a safe atmosphere for those who want to take in the tournament first hand. Masks will be required at all times, unless eating or drinking. No guests will be allowed outside the Aloha Club to follow players hole-by-hole. Be sure to look for the Kama’aina option when you’re booking.

The Kama’aina upgrade for Hawai’i residents provides an elevated experience for local golf fans.

“We’re excited about the progress made to safely host the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions,” said Alex Urban, Executive Director. “The well-being for everyone on site and our Maui community is our No. 1 priority, and the PGA TOUR has a proven track record in regards to health and safety, having successfully returned to competition in June. We’ll continue to work diligently with national, state and local governments and health officials alongside the TOUR to bring a successful tournament to the Maui community in January. We are so proud to be leading the way in returning world-class events to Hawaii.”

The Sentry Tournament of Champions also announced that because of the success of the PGA TOUR there will be a Pro-Am and honorary observers in January. If you’re interested reach out to Alex Urban at AlexUrban@pgatourhq.com or 808-665-9160, or visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.