2021 Maui Invitational field reportedly set

LAHAINA, HI – NOVEMBER 26: Tyler Cartaino #13 of the Chaminade Silverswords and Jaime Jaquez Jr. #4 of the UCLA Bruins battle for position during a free throw attempt during the second half at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 26, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

The 2021 Maui Invitational field is reportedly set, with Butler, Chaminade, Houston, Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Saint Mary’s and Wisconsin making up the eight teams, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Sources: Wisconsin, Oregon, Texas A&M, Butler, Notre Dame, Houston, Saint Mary's, and Chaminade will headline the 2021 Maui Invitational. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 7, 2020

The 2020 field will feature Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV. Chaminade, the traditional host of the tournament, plays in the tournament every other year.

The 2019 Maui Invitational featured an overtime thriller as champion Kansas held off Dayton 90-84. Both the Jayhawks and Flyers were considered favorites in the 2020 NCAA Tournament before it got canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.