2021 Maui Invitational field reportedly set

The 2021 Maui Invitational field is reportedly set, with Butler, Chaminade, Houston, Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Saint Mary’s and Wisconsin making up the eight teams, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
The 2020 field will feature Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV. Chaminade, the traditional host of the tournament, plays in the tournament every other year.
The 2019 Maui Invitational featured an overtime thriller as champion Kansas held off Dayton 90-84. Both the Jayhawks and Flyers were considered favorites in the 2020 NCAA Tournament before it got canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.