2021 LPGA LOTTE Championship will be played at Kapolei Golf Club instead of Ko Olina Golf Club

KAPOLEI, Oahu, Hawaii, (March 24, 2021) – The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and LOTTE announced today that Kapolei Golf Club in Kapolei, Hawai’i will now host the ninth edition of the LOTTE Championship in 2021. The tournament will be held April 14-17 and will feature a field of 144 players competing for a $2 million purse, with $300,000 awarded to the winner.

“We are excited to return to Hawaii and play the 2021 LOTTE Championship at the beautiful Kapolei Golf Club,” said Sean Pyun, the LPGA’s Chief Business Officer in Asia. “This event has been circled on the calendar for many after cancelling in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. We want to thank our partner LOTTE and Kapolei Golf Club for hosting us, as we look forward to showcasing the very best of the LPGA Tour on their beautiful golf course.”

The LPGA Tour returns to Kapolei Golf Club for the first time since it hosted the Ladies Hawai’ian Open from 1996-2001. Designed by architect Ted Robinson, best known as the “King of Waterscapes” for his use of water features, Kapolei Golf Club will present fresh opportunities and challenges to a field that includes past champions Brooke Henderson, Cristie Kerr, Minjee Lee, Sei Young Kim and Hawaii’s own, Michelle Wie West. The golf club also hosted the PGA TOUR Champions’ event, the Pacific Links Championship, from 2012-2014.

“It is a great honor to host the 2021 LOTTE Championship at Kapolei Golf Club. We are happy to work with LOTTE and the LPGA together and look forward to witnessing the LPGA players’ great performance at Kapolei Golf Club,” said Akira Kihara, COO, Kapolei Golf Club.

The LOTTE Championship was previously played at the Ko Olina Golf Club since its debut in 2012. In 2019, Brooke Henderson successfully defended her 2018 championship title and became the first consecutive winner in the tournament’s history. The 2020 LOTTE Championship was cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 LOTTE Championship will follow the COVID-sensitive no-spectator protocol, with broadcast coverage on Golf Channel during all four rounds from 7-11 p.m. EST.

About Kapolei Golf Club

Located 35 minutes northwest of Honolulu, Kapolei features a scenic Ted Robinson-designed golf course set on 190-acres of a former sugar cane plantation. Colorful floral gardens, waterfalls and five lakes deliver a striking contrast to the course’s lush fairways and greens. In 2020, Kapolei was named one of the top “Courses You Can Play in Hawaii” by Golfweek magazine. For more information on Kapolei Golf Club visit www.kapoleigolf.com or call 808-674-2227.