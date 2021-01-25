2021 Hula Bowl set for Sunday kickoff

The 75th edition of the Hula Bowl is set to kick off on Sunday at Aloha Stadium, showcasing 100 of the nation’s best college football seniors.

Since the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all college football players for the 2021 season, this year’s field figures to be one of the best since all players participating chose to pursue pro careers rather than return to school for another year.

Notre Dame captain and defensive back Shaun Crawford and Memphis quarterback Brady White are some of the game’s headliners, as well as UH products Rico Bussey and Taaga Tuulima. Former NFL head coaches Rex Ryan and Mike Singletary will man the sidelines for each team.

Sunday’s contest, in all likelihood, will also serve as the final game played at the current Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. The game is not open to fans but it will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

“It’s really special because this is the 75th anniversary of the Hula Bowl and when you look at the landscape nationally, internationally throughout this world, there’s been so many things that have been canceled and the reason why this is special is not just the cultural aspect, not just the fact that we’re maybe playing the last game at Aloha Stadium, I think the opportunity in exposure for these young people to be in front of all of these National Football League scouts,” Hula Bowl executive director Rich Miano told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “This is an opportunity for 100 young men to have great NFL coaching and then improve their status potentially and live out their dreams.”