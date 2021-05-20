2021 Diamond Head Classic field announced

The field for the 2021 Diamond Head Classic has been officially announced.

Host Hawaii, BYU, Liberty, Northern Iowa, South Florida, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Wyoming will be the eight teams participating at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center from Dec. 22 to Christmas Day.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The Diamond Head Classic has taken place annually on the UH-Manoa campus since 2009, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawaii has never appeared in the DHC championship game. Its highest-ever finish in the tournament is third place, which occurred in 2014 and 2015.