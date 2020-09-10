2020 NFL season to feature 22 players with Hawaii ties, including eight former UH players

The 2020 NFL season is set to kick off on Thursday when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans at 2:20 p.m. HST on NBC. The game will feature a pair of Hawaii ties in former UH receiver Marcus Kemp for the Chiefs and Punahou kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn for the Texans.

Kemp and Fairbairn are just two of 22 players with Hawaii ties currently on NFL rosters. As the NFL kicks into full gear with its Sunday slate of games, here are those players, as well as the position they play and their affiliation with the islands. Stay with KHON2 as we will keep you updated on the progress of Hawaii NFL players throughout the duration of 2020 NFL season.

Players on 2020 NFL rosters with Hawaii ties:

Active roster

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis)

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku)

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou)

Kamalei Correa, outside linebacker, Tennessee Titans (Saint Louis)

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou)

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku)

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Miami Dolphins (Kamehameha)

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis)

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii)

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive lineman, Minnesota Vikings (Lahainaluna)

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua)

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii)

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis)

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Detroit Lions (University of Hawaii)

Practice squad

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterbacks, Kansas City Chiefs (Pearl City)

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii and Kealakehe)

JoJo Ward, receiver, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii)

Injured reserve

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis)

COVID-19 reserve

Leo Koloamatagi, offensive lineman, New York Jets (University of Hawaii)