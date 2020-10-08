2020 Hawaii Football Position Breakdown: Defensive Line

A new year, a new coaching staff, and with it a new defensive scheme. The Rainbow Warrior defensive line is ready to rock and roll in head coach Todd Graham ‘s “War Dog” defense. Nearly a dozen upperclassmen are back to fortify the UH line and are joined by a bevy of newcomers.

“It’s a very promising group and we have some good, solid depth,” says defensive line coach Dan Phillips .

Returnees

Newcomers

2019 DLs lost: Samiuela Akoteu , Kendall Hune , Jeffery Keene , Eperone Moananu , Kaimana Padello , Fanupo Peapealalo , Azia Se’ei , Manly Williams

An Original War Dog: The defensive line has the luxury of learning its new defense from an expert. Dan Phillips is a 26-year coaching veteran who has worked with Todd Graham at five previous stops. He knows the War Dog defense through-and-through and what to expect of his linemen. “It’s an attacking, high-pressure style of defense. We want to be aggressive, neutralize the line of scrimmage and play on their side of the football. Our goal is to get in the backfield, make plays, and cause negative yards in order to disrupt the offense.”



Blessed To Have Blessman: With 25 starts in his first two seasons, Blessman Ta’ala has been a stalwart in the interior. Expect more of the same from the junior as Phillips praises his toughness, versatility and football acumen. “He’s very pleasant off the field, but once he puts his hat on, he’s a dog and he goes at it hard. He’s a powerful human being who really helps us with his ability to play multiple positions on the line. He’ll be a big force up front for us, particularly against the run.”



An Heir Apparent?: UH looks to fill the void of all-conference end Kaimana Padello (13.5 career sacks), one of the most disruptive forces in the Mountain West the last few seasons. Redshirt sophomore Jonah Laulu is a playmaker on the rise who could help fill that void. The 6-6, 280-pound Laulu finished second on the team last year in tackles for loss (6.0) despite limited snaps coming off the bench. Phillips says: “There’s a big up-side with Jonah. He works hard, has a great attitude and really has tremendous ability.”



Others To Watch: Derek Thomas is back for his third and final season for the Rainbow Warriors. When healthy, he’s been a proven commodity. Phillips says: “Derek is a high motor-player. He’s going to be very effective rushing the quarterback and on special teams as well. He can do a lot of things on the field for us”…Navy transfer and Kapolei native Alema Kapoi is eligible to play after sitting out last year, while Justus Tavai who played sparingly as a sophomore, looks to breakout as a junior. “Those guys have stepped up and are having a good camp,” Phillips notes…upperclassmen Mason Mataafa and DJuan Matthews and junior college transfer John Tuitupou also look to contribute on the line.

No secret @HawaiiFootball had trouble getting consistent pressure on the QB last season, but #GoBows DE Derek Thomas anticipates it being different this year because of mentality and going against one of the best OL's in the conference everyday in practice. #HawaiiFB pic.twitter.com/acfCjMkaAZ — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) October 8, 2020

The Brotherhood: It will be double-trouble as freshman Maurice Ta’ala joins his brother Blessman Ta’ala on the line. Fellow lineman Andrew Choi and Justus Tavai also look to bolster their family legacy by following in the footsteps of former Rainbow Warrior defensive standouts Zeno Choi and Jahlani Tavai . The elder Tavai is currently playing linebacker for the NFL’s Detroit Lions.

Phillip’s Last Word: “This is a tight group. They work hard together and they take pride in everything. They’re learning at a rapid pace and they’re gonna go after it on every down. There’s a good spirit about these guys and I really enjoy them. Their attitude has been super.”

Throughout the course of fall camp, HawaiiAthletics.com will be providing a breakdown of the 2020 Rainbow Warrior football team, position-by-position, as the team prepares for its season opener at Fresno State on Saturday, Oct. 24.