2020 Hawaii Football Position Breakdown: Defensive Backs

Three key defensive backs are gone from last year’s 10-win squad. Rojesterman Farris II , Ikem Okeke and Kalen Hicks combined for a whopping 140 games played during their UH careers. Not to worry though. Secondary coaches Abe Elimimian (cornerbacks) and Laiu Moeakiola (safeties) have a solid pool of returning playmakers. The program has also re-stocked via the FCS and junior college route with five talented transfers. That combination of old and new should fuel a relentless, ball-hawking secondary in UH’s new War Dog defense.

Returnees

Newcomers

2019 secondary members lost: Rojesterman Farris II , Kalen Hicks , Ikem Okeke , Zach Wilson

No-Fly Zone: Senior Cortez Davis is back after an impactful 2019 season. The junior college transfer slid into the starting cornerback role and racked up a team-best 13 break-ups. He also returned an interception for a touchdown to help seal a pivotal win at UNLV during UH’s run to the MW title game. Elimimian says: “Cortez has the ideal traits at the position: he’s fast, explosive, and quick. On top of that he’s got experience and has been a team guy for as long as I’ve known him. He had a lot of pass break-ups last year and now it’s about taking his game to the next level as far as takeaways. I believe Coach Graham has installed a defense that will make him that elite player.”



Replacing Roe: The Rainbow Warriors will need to replace four-year starter Rojesterman Farris II at the other the corner spot. Elimimian says the competition has been fierce. A slew of returnees — Michael Washington , Akil Francisco , Travon Killins and James Green III — are battling for that spot. Junior college transfers Jalen Perdue and Cameron Lockridge — who Elimimian describes as smart, versatile and athletic — are also in the mix.



A Premier Playmaker: With his ability to roam the entire field, junior safety Khoury Bethley is one of UH’s top defensive players. He led the team with 83 tackles in 2019 and had two interceptions in UH’s season-ending Hawai’i Bowl win over BYU. Moeakiola says: “Khoury is a tough, bright kid. He’s always looking to improve his game, always hungry to learn. He’s a great teammate, dependable, and he’s viscous at the point of attack.”