2020 Hawai’i Bowl canceled by ESPN Events, will return in 2021

The University of Hawai'i football team's modified eight-game, conference-only 2020 schedule was announced as part of the Mountain West's composite slate. The schedule, which includes four homes games and four on the road, is still subject to approval from state, county, and local officials. The Mountain West Championship Game will be played Saturday, Dec. 19 pitting the top two teams with the highest conference winning percentage. There will be no divisional delineation this season. Date OpponentOct. 24 at Fresno State Oct. 31 at WyomingNov. 7 New MexicoNov. 14 at San Diego StateNov. 21 Boise StateNov. 28 NevadaDec. 5 at San Jose StateDec. 12 UNLVHome games are in bold The Rainbow Warriors will open with consecutive road games at Fresno State (Oct. 24) and at Wyoming (Oct. 31) before returning to Honolulu for their home-opener against New Mexico (Nov. 7). After another road game at San Diego State (Nov. 14) in Carson, Calif., UH hosts Boise State (Nov. 21) in a rematch of last year's MW Championship game. Following the BSU game, Nevada comes to Aloha Stadium the following week (Nov. 28) before UH closes out the schedule with a road game at San Jose State (Dec. 5) and home game against UNLV (Dec. 12). The MW, along with national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports, will begin a selection procedure that will include shifting several games to Thursdays and Fridays. All games played in the first week will be played on Saturday, Oct. 24. An announcement on national television broadcasts will be made in the coming weeks. Hawai'i's schedule includes seven schools from its original 2020 slate. The Warriors will not play at Air Force this season and instead travel to Wyoming in a battle for the Paniolo Trophy. UH will play two other rivalry trophy games – Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy (vs. San Jose State) and Island Showdown Trophy (vs. UNLV). The last time UH opened a season with two road games was 1992 (at Oregon and at Air Force). In 2016, the Warriors opened the season with a neutral site game against California in Sydney, Australia followed by a road contest at Michigan.