2020 ‘Bows Football Schedule announced, closes with back-to-back road games for first time in program history

The 2020 University of Hawai’i football schedule was officially announced after the Mountain West revealed its conference slate. The schedule includes a total of 13 games – seven home and six away.



For the second consecutive season, UH will play three Pac-12 opponents, including back-to-back contests to open the season – season opener at Arizona in Week 0 (Aug. 29) and home opener versus UCLA in Week 1 (Sept. 5). The Rainbow Warriors will also travel to Oregon (Sept. 19).



For the first time in program history, UH will conclude the season with consecutive road games – Nov. 21 at San Jose State and Nov. 28 at San Diego State. Hawai’i’s final regular season home contest is Nov. 14 against UNLV, marking the earliest home finale in over 100 years.



Date Opponent

Aug. 29 at Arizona

Sept. 5 UCLA

Sept. 12 Fordham

Sept. 19 at Oregon

Sept. 26 OPEN

Oct. 3 Nevada*

Oct. 10 New Mexico State

Oct. 17 at Air Force*

Oct. 24 Boise State*

Oct. 31 at Fresno State*

Nov. 7 New Mexico*

Nov. 14 UNLV*

Nov. 21 at San Jose State*

Nov. 28 at San Diego State*

* denotes Mountain West game | Home games are in bold



UH’s conference slate also includes a rematch of last year’s Mountain West Championship game against Boise State, Oct. 24 at Aloha Stadium. The Broncos defeated Hawai’i twice in Boise last season and the Warriors will look for their first win in the series since 2007.



Hawai’i will also host conference opponents Nevada (Oct. 3), New Mexico (Nov. 7) and UNLV (Nov. 14) and travel for league road games at Air Force (Oct. 17) and Fresno State (Oct. 31). UH’s other non-conference opponents include Fordham (Sept. 12) and New Mexico State (Oct. 10), both in Honolulu.



The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played Saturday, Dec. 5 featuring the two divisional champions.



The announcement of the conference schedule represents the first phase of the 2020 football schedule process. Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports Network and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure which will include the shifting of particular games to non-Saturday dates. That will be followed by the identification of network outlets and kick times.



Schedule Notes:

This year marks the fourth time UH will open the season on the road in Week 0 since 2016.

UH will play three rivalry trophy games in 2020 – Kuter Trophy (vs. Air Force), Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy (vs. San Jose State), and Island Showdown Trophy (vs. UNLV).

UH will host UCLA for the first time since 1939.

Five of UH’s 13 opponents appeared in bowl games including Rose Bowl participant Oregon, which finished ranked No. 5 nationally.

UH’s season opener at Arizona is one of four Week 0 games featuring Mountain West teams.

UH and Fordham will meet for the first time.

San Diego State is UH’s final regular season conference opponent for the third consecutive year. The teams also closed out the regular season in San Diego in 2018.

UH and New Mexico State begin a six-game series which runs through 2024.