2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger to hold camp at Mid-Pacific Institute

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger will be hosting a baseball camp at Mid-Pacific Institute on Dec. 28-29.
Registration for the Cody Bellinger Baseball Camp, which is run by Team Kado Baseball, can be done here.
The camp costs $195 per player and is open to players in grades 1-8. The camp for players in grades 1st through 4th will run from 9 a.m. to noon, while the 5th to 8th grade camp will will run from 1 to 4 p.m.
At just 24 years old, Bellinger has already had a decorated career. He was also the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year and earned a place in the inaugural All-MLB team as well. In addition to his MVP, he also earned a gold glove in 2019 for his fielding prowess in right field.