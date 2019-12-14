2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger to hold camp at Mid-Pacific Institute

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to a walk in the first inning of game one of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger will be hosting a baseball camp at Mid-Pacific Institute on Dec. 28-29.

Registration for the Cody Bellinger Baseball Camp, which is run by Team Kado Baseball, can be done here.

The camp costs $195 per player and is open to players in grades 1-8. The camp for players in grades 1st through 4th will run from 9 a.m. to noon, while the 5th to 8th grade camp will will run from 1 to 4 p.m.

At just 24 years old, Bellinger has already had a decorated career. He was also the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year and earned a place in the inaugural All-MLB team as well. In addition to his MVP, he also earned a gold glove in 2019 for his fielding prowess in right field.