200th birthday of baseball founder, historic Hawaii figure Alexander Cartwright

April 17th was supposed to be a celebration. The date is the founder of modern baseball, Alexander Cartwright’s 200th birthday. There was to be a big gathering a of people at Cartwright’s grave site in the Oahu cemetery, of course that can’t happen now. But we can still recognize a man who contributed a lot to Hawaii besides baseball.

Founder of baseball as we know it, Alexander Cartwright turns 200 today.



The Baseball Hall of Famer who is buried in the Oahu Cemetery was instrumental in the creation of Queens Medical Center, and Honolulu's fire department and library.https://t.co/ANQBrb5ak1 pic.twitter.com/5SItYUTQrE — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) April 18, 2020

“There was rounders and town-ball and burn-ball and barn-ball but they didn’t play baseball,” said Cartwright historian Don Chapman.

Alexander Cartwright is in the Baseball Hall of Fame for founding the sport as we know it, and writing the basic rules back in 1846.

“He could run, he could throw, he was the perfect baseball player,” said Chapman. “But he hated when and his friends would travel to different parts of the city as they became teams and different neighborhoods would play by different rules. Sometimes fights would break out. So when he was 26 he sat down and wrote the rules we play be today.”

Chapman wrote the book on Cartwright entitled ‘The Ball That Changed The World: The Story of Alexander Joy Cartwright Jr., True Founder of Baseball’.

The first part of Cartwright’s life was spent in New York, but his last 42 years years were in Hawaii where he was a financial adviser to the king, and helped establish the Honolulu Fire Department, the library, and Queens Medical Center.

“This is one of the greatest men, I think, that ever lived,” said Chapman. “Everything he did, he was good at. And he had a big heart. He was a smart man. So I think his life, as we come up on the 200th anniversary of his birthday, Alexander Joy Cartwright jr. is a man to celebrate.”

In Honolulu, Cartwright field is a reminder of how Alexander taught keiki the sport. His influence also helped spread the great game internationally.

“The Japanese workers would come here, learn to play ball. They would have games between the different plantation camps,” relayed Chapman. “They took the game back and as you know, it’s a baseball crazy game in Japan. I’ve seen several games over there, Tokyo Dome, and other places. And people go nuts for baseball there. And it all started with Cartwright, here.”

Chapman’s book is written for kids, with lessons at the end of each chapter – ideal for the homeschooling parent these days.

The book can be purchased here.

“A younger child can read it with his parents and an older child, maybe in high school can read it on his own,” said Chapman. “I’ve got a nephew who’s ten, and he’s reading the book and digging it. It’s a way to do schooling at home.”

An historic bicentennial birthday in history-making times.