20 years after winning SuperBrawl title, Josh Barnett returns to Hawai’i to headline Bellator 235 at the Blaisdell Center

Twenty years after winning the SuperBrawl heavyweight championship in Honolulu, Josh Barnett will make his return to the Neal Blaisdell Center when he headlines Bellator 235 on Friday night against Ronny Markes on at Bellator’s Salute the Troops event.
Barnett, a former UFC champion, captured the first pro title of his career under the Hawaii based SuperBrawl banner where he would go 4-0 in the islands, which included a victory over UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn in 2000.
“The Warhammer” who will make his debut in the organization against Markes has his eyes set on once again making a title run, so it’s only fitting that he start that journey at the same venue where he first realized his championship dreams back in 1999, the legendary Blaisdell.
Following his memorable open workout on Wednesday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki, where he closed his media session with an impromptu pro wrestling bout on the great lawn, Barnett took a stroll down memory lane and admitted that the memories serve as a motivation this weekend.
“I got here and the thing that sank in organically was that when I go to the ring, I’m going to the ring for Gussy Lamour’s and Future Brawl. I’m going to the ring for SuperBrawl. I’m going to the ring for Kawika, and Matt Hume, and AMC Pankration and Egan (Inoue) and evening the Duke Pa’aaina’s and JR Palmer, and all the guys that were out there fighting when people were telling us that we might as well be convicts or criminals, we don’t belong to be in a ring, we don’t belong to fight, we don’t belong to have anything associated with the idea of sport with what we do,” said Barnett.
“I go out there for the old guys, and I show (that) we were always good fighters. You can talk about all these new techniques and fancy ways of training but show me some guys that want to fight like a Ron Juhn and I’ll be shocked.”
BELLATOR 235 FIGHT CARD:
Friday, December 20 – Neal Blaisdell Center
Josh Barnett vs. Ronny Markes
265 lbs
Erik Perez vs. Toby Misech
135 lbs
Veta Arteaga vs. Alejandra Lara
125 lbs
Ty-wan Claxton vs. Braydon Akeo
145 lbs
Joey Davis vs. Chris Cisneros
170 lbs
Cass Bell vs. Pierre Daguzan
135 lbs
Ty Gwerder vs. Joseph Creer
185 lbs
Hunter Ewald vs. Brysen Bolohao
170 lbs