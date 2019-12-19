20 years after winning SuperBrawl title, Josh Barnett returns to Hawai’i to headline Bellator 235 at the Blaisdell Center

Twenty years after winning the SuperBrawl heavyweight championship in Honolulu, Josh Barnett will make his return to the Neal Blaisdell Center when he headlines Bellator 235 on Friday night against Ronny Markes on at Bellator’s Salute the Troops event.

Barnett, a former UFC champion, captured the first pro title of his career under the Hawaii based SuperBrawl banner where he would go 4-0 in the islands, which included a victory over UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn in 2000.

“The Warhammer” who will make his debut in the organization against Markes has his eyes set on once again making a title run, so it’s only fitting that he start that journey at the same venue where he first realized his championship dreams back in 1999, the legendary Blaisdell.

Josh Barnett as SuperBrawl Champion in 1999

Following his memorable open workout on Wednesday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki, where he closed his media session with an impromptu pro wrestling bout on the great lawn, Barnett took a stroll down memory lane and admitted that the memories serve as a motivation this weekend.

“I got here and the thing that sank in organically was that when I go to the ring, I’m going to the ring for Gussy Lamour’s and Future Brawl. I’m going to the ring for SuperBrawl. I’m going to the ring for Kawika, and Matt Hume, and AMC Pankration and Egan (Inoue) and evening the Duke Pa’aaina’s and JR Palmer, and all the guys that were out there fighting when people were telling us that we might as well be convicts or criminals, we don’t belong to be in a ring, we don’t belong to fight, we don’t belong to have anything associated with the idea of sport with what we do,” said Barnett.

“I go out there for the old guys, and I show (that) we were always good fighters. You can talk about all these new techniques and fancy ways of training but show me some guys that want to fight like a Ron Juhn and I’ll be shocked.”

BELLATOR 235 FIGHT CARD:

Friday, December 20 – Neal Blaisdell Center

Josh Barnett vs. Ronny Markes

265 lbs

Erik Perez vs. Toby Misech

135 lbs

Veta Arteaga vs. Alejandra Lara

125 lbs

Ty-wan Claxton vs. Braydon Akeo

145 lbs

Joey Davis vs. Chris Cisneros

170 lbs

Cass Bell vs. Pierre Daguzan

135 lbs

Ty Gwerder vs. Joseph Creer

185 lbs

Hunter Ewald vs. Brysen Bolohao

170 lbs