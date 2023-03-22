|MATCHES #21-22
|Who
|#2 Hawai’i (18-2, 1-1 BWC) at #14 CSUN (12-7, 1-1 BWC)
|Date | Time
|Friday, March 24, 7:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. HT) and Saturday, March 25, 7:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. HT)
|Location
|Northridge, Calif. — Premier America Credit Union Arena
|Television
|None
|Live Stream
|ESPN+
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play).
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app.
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i | CSUN | Big West
|Digital Program
|Click here
|Social Media
|@HawaiiMensVB | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall23 | @HawaiiMVB | Facebook
FIRST SERVE
- Hawai’i (18-2, 1-1 BWC) split its Big West-opening series with Long Beach State while CSUN (12-7, 1-1) dropped a pair of home matches to UC San Diego and Daemen, which snapped an eight-match win streak.
- After holding the No. 1 ranking in the AVCA Top 15 poll for the first 11 weeks of the season, UH slipped to No. 2 in this week’s poll. Including the last two polls of the 2022 season, Hawai’i held the No. 1 ranking for 13 consecutive polls. The Matadors dropped to No. 14 this week.
- UH is 8-2 versus nationally ranked teams this season, including a 2-0 mark on the road.
- UH leads the all-time series 58-21 and have won the last six meetings.
- UH’s 58 wins over CSUN are the second-most against an opponent in program history behind its 61 wins against UC San Diego.
- UH is 5-0 in road matches this season and owns a seven-match road win streak.
- In the last two series in Northridge, CSUN won both matches in straight sets in 2018 against the then-No. 3 Rainbow Warriors. UH avenged those losses with a season sweep in 2021. UH and CSUN were supposed to meet in Northridge in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the series and ultimately the remainder of the season.
- Since the programs moved to the Big West, UH has won six of the eight match-ups.
- UH has a 13-7 all-time record in Big West road matches.
- Setter Jakob Thelle needs eight aces to become the program’s all-time leader. Currently he is tied for fourth with 114. The leaders are Costas Theocharidis and Pedro Azenha.
- Thelle also needs 77 assists to move into the Top 10 career list.
- Two more wins will give UH its 12th 20-win season in program history. Head coach Charlie Wade has guided Hawai’i to four 20-win campaigns and UH made the NCAA Tournament in each of those seasons.
- UH is 17-1 when winning the first set this season and 66-3 over the last 3+ seasons.