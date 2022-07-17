The 1st annual Out of System Hawai’i Luau grass volleyball tournament took place on Sunday at Kailua District Park. Over 300 players, making up over 60 teams, participated in the inaugural tournament.

There were five different division to accommodate all ages and skill level. Several current and former Rainbow Warrior greats were competing. The Wahine volleyball team also showed up to represent on the grass. It was an opportunity for the entire Hawai’i volleyball community to come together in one place.

“For us, it starts with the kids. We want the kids division, we that to continue to grow, because that is the future of Hawaii volleyball, the UH teams. They have the ability to watch some of the older guys that are playing at the college level, playing at the professional level,” Event organizer and former ‘Bows great Joe Worlsey told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida, “That’s the thing about these events everybody is in one location. You don’t get that a lot of other sporting events. They have a chance to see guys who are literally making their living off volleyball all the way down to 12 and under kids, so that’s super important. We want that to always be the case. Grow the kids division, grow the juniors, and make sure they enjoy it because they’re the future of these divisions.”

Out of System is made of the Worsley brothers, Joe and Gage, and U.S. National Kaneohe native Micah Ma’a. It started out at just a podcast while they were playing in college and has turned into a volleyball media content business and vehicle to grow the game.