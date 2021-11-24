19th ranked UH Hilo loses second half lead to top ranked Lubbock Christian in Division II marquee matchup

The No. 19 UH Hilo men’s basketball team squared off against the NABC coaches’ No. 1 Lubbock Christian. The Vulcans (4-1 overall) fought through the entire game and nearly upset the Chaparrals (5-0 overall), but fell short in a 72-66 loss.

A good layup from Erik Borg gave the Vulcans the lead in the first half that the Red and Black held until the last five minutes of the second. UHH led with as many as 12 points in the second half but the Chaparrals managed to come back and pull away in the final minutes. With 13 seconds on the clock, Donald McHenry hit a three that brought the Vulcans within five points – but the Vulcans ran out of time resulting in the final score 72-66.

UH Hilo performed excellently at the free throw line. Out of a combined 12 free throws the Vulcans only missed four. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones was 6-for-6 at the line, Ethan Jetter was 5-for-6, Kameron Ng was 3-for-4 along with McHenry, and Darren Williams was 1-for-2.

The Vulcans lead scorer was Tait-Jones with 15 points, followed by Williams with 13, and McHenry with 11.

The Chaparrals’ out-rebounded the Vulcans 44 to 30 and had three players in the double digits.

The Vulcans will now fly on over to Alaska where they will compete against Alaska Fairbanks and have a rematch against Alaska Anchorage. The men’s basketball team plays Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 3pm AT in the Alaska Airlines Center.