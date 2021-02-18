19th Rainbow Warrior Baseball Grand Slam Celebration Goes Virtual this Saturday

The University of Hawai’i baseball team will host it’s 19th annual Grand Slam Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 20 with a twist this year. The Grand Slam Celebration will be conducted online via virtual meeting.

A benefit for the baseball program, the Grand Slam Celebration will start at 5 p.m. HT and run until 7 p.m. The event includes a Meet-and-Greet with the coaches and players, guest speaker appearances and more!



The price will be $500 to join the Celebration through the provided link.



Grand Slam Celebration links are available for purchase now. For information call the Hawai’i baseball office at (808) 956-6247 or e-mail Hawai’i baseball at baseball@hawaii.edu. Make checks payable to the University of Hawai’i Foundation and note “Grand Slam Club” on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to:



Hawai’i Athletics – Baseball Office

1337 Lower Campus Rd.

Honolulu, HI 96822



The Grand Slam Club is the official organization established to support the Rainbow Warrior baseball program. The University of Hawai’i Foundation (UHF) receives, receipts, and holds funds raised by the Grand Slam Club.