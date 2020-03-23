177 ‘Bows Named To Big West Honor Roll

The Big West announced its 2019 Commissioner’s Honor Roll list for all 18 conference-sponosored sports. A total of 1,381 student-athletes were represented after achieving an institutional cumulative GPA in one of the following three categories: Honor Roll (3.00-3.20), With Honors (3.21-3.50) and Highest Honors (3.51-4.00).

177 athletes represented Hawai’i on the Honor Roll list, including an athletic department-leading 22 honorees from the women’s soccer team. The track and field team had 20 honorees and water polo had 17. The most-represented men’s team was baseball with 16 honorees. The Rainbow Warriors placed 88 student-athletes in Highest Honors, 55 in With Honors and 34 in Honor Roll.

Student-athletes named to the honor roll were on a team roster in a Big West Conference sport at the conclusion of the previous season of competition and were eligible for competition. The Faculty Athletics Representatives of each of the nine institutions submitted their lists to the conference office. Among the 1,381 recipients, 525 were named to the Highest Honors list, with 470 selected With Honors and 386 to the Honor Roll.

The list of Hawai’i student-athletes on the Big West Honor Roll are (listed alphabetically by sport):