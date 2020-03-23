177 ‘Bows Named To Big West Honor Roll

The Big West announced its 2019 Commissioner’s Honor Roll list for all 18 conference-sponosored sports. A total of 1,381 student-athletes were represented after achieving an institutional cumulative GPA in one of the following three categories: Honor Roll (3.00-3.20), With Honors (3.21-3.50) and Highest Honors (3.51-4.00).

177 athletes represented Hawai’i on the Honor Roll list, including an athletic department-leading 22 honorees from the women’s soccer team. The track and field team had 20 honorees and water polo had 17. The most-represented men’s team was baseball with 16 honorees. The Rainbow Warriors placed 88 student-athletes in Highest Honors, 55 in With Honors and 34 in Honor Roll. 

Student-athletes named to the honor roll were on a team roster in a Big West Conference sport at the conclusion of the previous season of competition and were eligible for competition. The Faculty Athletics Representatives of each of the nine institutions submitted their lists to the conference office. Among the 1,381 recipients, 525 were named to the Highest Honors list, with 470 selected With Honors and 386 to the Honor Roll.

The list of Hawai’i student-athletes on the Big West Honor Roll are (listed alphabetically by sport):

Men’s SportsWomen’s Sports
Baseball
Colin Ashworth
Matt Campos
Daniel Crasnick
Aaron Davenport
Dominic DeMiero
Brennen Hancock
Cade Halemanu
Kyle Hatton
Carter Loewen
Jack Kennelly
Kash Koltermann
Li’i Pontes
Cade Smith
Calvin Turchin
Jeremy Wu-Yelland
Maaki Yamazaki
 
Basketball
Dawson Carper
Mate Colina
Justin Hemsley
Zoar Nedd
Zigmars Raimo
 
Golf
Trevor Hirata
Matt Lloyd
Nick Nelson
Sam Schwartz
AJ Teraoka
 
Tennis
Simao Alves
Andre Ilagan
Lucas Labrunie
Chia-Hua Lu
Tristan Martins
Blaz Seric
 
Volleyball
James Anastassiades
Colton Cowell
Patrick Gasman
Filip Humler
Cole Hogland
Max Rosenfeld
Brett Rosenmeier
Brett Sheward
Dalton Solbrig
Jakob Thelle
Jackson Van Eekeren
Stijn van Tilburg
Gage Worsley
Joe Worsley






























































































 		Basketball
Jadynn Alexander
Amy Atwell
Myrrah Joseph
Tia Kanoa
Courtney Middap
Rachel Odumu
Savannah Reier
Lauren Rewers
Julissa Tago
 
Beach Volleyball
Angel Gaskin
Ari Homayun
Hi’ilawe Huddleston
Regan Hurkett
Emily Maglio
Morgan Martin
Pani Napoleon
Amy Ozee
Sofia Russo
Julia Scoles
 
Cross Country
Anna Backus
Alyssa Barnes
Lexi Beggan
Sarriah Brown
Rebecca DeKay
Sophia Lodigiani
Shannon McClish
Sophia Morgan
Terra Stevens
Becca Taylor
 
Golf
Malia Ebersberger
Haruka Shintani
Tyra Tonkham
Nicha Vorrasanpisut
Sahara Washington

Soccer
Eliza Ammendolia
Taylor Caporus
Emily Cottrell
Natalie Daub
Izzy Deutsch
Claire Jo Diede
Cristina Drossos
Malia Faramarzi
Loren House
V Jimenez
Mikaelah Johnson-Griggs
Taylor Mason
Alexis Mata
Kylie McNamara
Morgan Meza
Madison Moore
McKenzie Moore
Elena Palacios
Kayla Ryan
Kelci Sumida
Kayla Watanabe
Lauren Marquez

Softball
Isabella “Izzy” Dino
Mikaela Gandia-Mak
Brittany Hitchcock
Jennifer Iseri
Emily Klee
Jenna Kumabe
Nicole Lopez
Dominique Martinez
Kawai Mielke
Ashley Murphy
Carly Pina
Merilis “Mama” Rivera
Brittnee Rossi
Bree Soma
Tatumn Satow
Alyssa Sojka
Samantha Thomas
 
Tennis
Nikola Dolakova
Alzbeta Houbova
Petra Melounova
Michelle Pits
Roxanne Resma
Maayan Sela
Sophia Storch
Satsuki Takamura
 
Track and Field
Nina Bean
Haley Beaumont
Alison Bowman
Natasha Currence
Tatiana Desender
Jaelyn Domingo
Megan Fereira
Teuila Gardner
Danielle Girard
A’ja-Faith Greene
Olivia Hill
Meg Jackson
Kristen LaCosse
Jada Pierce
Kathryn Philpott
Krista Rados
Karin Sasaki
Rhea Saura
Tristan Setzer
Jeanalyn Wadsack-Myers
 
Volleyball
Braelyn Akana
Bailey Choy
Janelle Gong
McKenna Granato
Kyra Hanawahine
Hanna Hellvig
Kamalei Krug
Rika Okino
Jolie Rasmussen
Kirsten Sibley
Brooke Van Sickle
Riley Wagoner
Skyler Williams
 
Water Polo
Femke Aan
Carla Abellan
Carmen Baringo
Bernadette Doyle
Molly DiLalla
Libby Gault
Irene Gonzalez
Ann Inoue
Olivia Kistler
Elyse Lemay-Lavoie
Bridget Layburn
Samantha Malouff
Mhairi Nurthen
Maxine Schaap
Crystal Valtierra
Emma van Rossum
Maddy Vincent

