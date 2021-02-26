16-year-old reigning state wrestling champ Victoria Lee successfully makes pro debut with second round submission

SINGAPORE (KHON2) – Hawaii’s Victoria Lee has lived up to the hype.

The 16-year-old sister of ONE Championship stars Angela and Christian Lee successfully made her professional debut early Friday morning with a second round submission victory over Sunisa Srisen at ONE’s Fists of Fury card in Singapore early Friday morning.

The reigning HHSAA state wrestling champion out of Mililani’s unforgettable moment came just a minute into the second round when she scored a take down before quickly sinking in a rear naked choke for the win.

Victoria is the youngest of the Lee siblings to make her pro debut. Angela, ONE’s reigning atomweight champ was 19 and lightweight champion Christian was 17.